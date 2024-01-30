 Skip to main content

Apple Watch can ignore double tap gesture when using Vision Pro

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 30 2024 - 10:40 am PT
0 Comments

watchOS 10.4 and iOS 17.4 betas introduce a new toggle on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The new setting is specifically to avoid a conflict between the Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro when gesturing.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 work with Apple’s new double tap gesture for selecting prominent buttons and opening widgets without touching the screen. Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, can use the same finger gesture to select content on visionOS.

So how does the gesture work when wearing both the watch and headset? You decide.

The upcoming feature addition lets you opt to ignore the double tap gesture on Apple Watch while you’re wearing Vision Pro. This lets the Vision Pro win out when making the selection gesture. If you’re not wearing Vision Pro? Double tap works as expected on the Apple Watch.

That’s a nice compromise for an otherwise irritating conflict between devices. iOS 17.4 and watchOS 10.4 are due out in March. The first public beta for iOS 17.4 was released today.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.