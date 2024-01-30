Apple Watch Series 9 hits $309, official Apple MagSafe charger $27, more

In all of Tuesday’s best Apple deals, the lowest price ever is dropping Apple Watch Series 9 down to $309 through the end of the day. It comes joined by a chance to save on an official Apple MagSafe Charger at $27, as well as some official Apple Watch bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 now starts from $309

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the best price to date on Apple Watch Series 9. The savings are all about the smaller 41mm GPS stylings, which drop down to $309. That’s $90 off the usual $399 price tag and the first time we’ve seen it drop this low. Back in December there was a discount to $310, but now today’s offer is an extra $1 off to hit a new all-time low. Larger 45mm wearables are also on sale at $359 from the usual $429 price tag, and other 41mm styles clock in at $70 off, too. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Skip Qi2 and just grab an official Apple MagSafe Charger

Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $27. It delivers with a $6 fee otherwise. The normally $39 accessory is now dropping to its best price in months with $12 in savings attached. It is $2 below our previous mention from the holidays last year and is the best since a flash sale all the way back in October. Qi2 has been taking the charging space by storm this year by finally catching up to Apple’s standard, but instead you could just save on the first-party iPhone 15 charger to take full advantage of StandBy mode and 15W charging.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts

Amazon is now offering some rare discounts on the official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet. The larger 42/44/45mm strap now sells for $372, while its smaller counterpart compatible with 38/41/42mm wearables clocks in at $236. Each one of them is down from the usual $449 price tag and marking the first discounts in months. We last saw prices start at $238 back in the fall of last year, and now to start the year we’re tracking some discounts which are right at the all-time lows. There’s at least $77 in savings on the pair, too.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with a Space Black colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Each of the models on sale today are compatible with the latest Apple Watch Series 9, as well as previous-generation releases and even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – as long as you opt for the larger of the two sizes.

