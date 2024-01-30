 Skip to main content

Ulysses writing app adds new home screen and lock screen widgets

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 30 2024 - 10:01 am PT
Ulysses is one of my favorite writing and text apps, and it’s getting even better with an update this week. Ulysses version 34, which is available now, adds support for home screen and lock screen widgets, as well as a new Templates group for when you’re managing projects.

The widgets included in Ulysses allow you to create new sheets, open projects, and more, right from your home screen. Here are the full release notes for Ulysses 34:

Widgets on iOS:

  • Better late then never…
  • Open projects right from your home screen.
  • Create new sheets right from your home screen.
  • Both actions are also available for your lock screen.
  • There‘s even a dedicated Inbox widget, which works similar.

Template groups:

  • Projects now have a Templates group in Extras.
  • If you drag a sheet to or from this group, it will always be copied.

Ulysses can be downloaded with a free trial for Mac, iPhone, and iPad. After that trial, you can unlock the app across all platforms for $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. It’s also available via Setapp, which offers over 200 iPhone and Mac apps for a single $9.99 per month subscription.

