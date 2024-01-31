Wednesday’s best Apple deals are here, with a $300 discount applying to Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. That all-time low comes joined by much of the same status on Anker’s 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank with stand at $35 – or 50% off the usual price tag. Today’s savings round out with some HomeKit gear discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Everyone can save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy is now offering a mid-week offer on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999. This all-time low is returning for one of the first times by knocking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. It’s $50 under our previous mention, and is a rare chance to lock-in this level of discount without needing one of Best Buy’s paid memberships. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

One of the shiny new additions to the macOS roster arrives as the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, and those sentiments are only made better by it being one of today’s best Apple deals.

Anker’s 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank with stand is $35

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand for $35. This is a straight 50% discount from its usual $70 price tag and marking a new all-time low as a result. Today’s discount is also $5 under our previous mention, and applies to all five colorways so you can mix and match with the design of your iPhone 15. You can learn all about its versatile design in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Anker’s MagSafe power bank with built-in kickstand delivers magnetic charging away from home for the latest iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, and 12 series smartphones. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand that also props up your smartphone while it refuels.

Eve Motion includes HomeKit and Matter support at $40

Amazon now offers the Eve Motion Sensor with HomeKit and Matter for $40. This is down from the usual $50 price tag and saving you 20%. It’s a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention from Black Friday, and is one of the first chances to save so far. Today’s discount matches the value of buying in a 3-pack, just without having to pay $120 for the whole bundle. Dive into our hands-on review to see why they’re our favorite smart motion sensor around.

If you’re ready to supercharge your smart home, then the Eve Motion sensors are the perfect option. Having three means you can really make your smart lighting smart, with automations that allow your bulbs to turn on when movement is detected, or turned off when there’s no activity for a certain duration. On top of just being able to sense motion, there’s also an onboard light sensor, which also gets exposed to your HomeKit setup via Thread or Matter.

