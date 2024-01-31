 Skip to main content

Apple Music playlist collaboration is age-restricted, unavailable in these countries

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 31 2024 - 10:56 am PT
1 Comment
Apple shares video highlighting collaborative playlists on Apple Music

Apple recently launched its collaborative playlist feature for Apple Music as part of iOS 17.4. This lets Apple Music subscribers share, edit, and enjoy playlists together. Now Apple has clarified the age restriction for playlist collaboration.

9to5Mac readers have already been pointing out that playlist collaboration just doesn’t work with Apple Music members with accounts for users under age 13. This is true even for kids who are part of a Family Sharing group. While this wasn’t documented before, Apple has confirmed that the feature is indeed age-restricted and working as intended.

In addition to being age-restricted, the collaborative playlists feature is also just not available in certain markets where Apple Music is offered. These countries include Cameroon, China, Malawi, Mali, Russia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.