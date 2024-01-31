Apple Music playlist collaboration is age-restricted, unavailable in these countries

Apple recently launched its collaborative playlist feature for Apple Music as part of iOS 17.4. This lets Apple Music subscribers share, edit, and enjoy playlists together. Now Apple has clarified the age restriction for playlist collaboration.

9to5Mac readers have already been pointing out that playlist collaboration just doesn’t work with Apple Music members with accounts for users under age 13. This is true even for kids who are part of a Family Sharing group. While this wasn’t documented before, Apple has confirmed that the feature is indeed age-restricted and working as intended.

In addition to being age-restricted, the collaborative playlists feature is also just not available in certain markets where Apple Music is offered. These countries include Cameroon, China, Malawi, Mali, Russia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay.

More