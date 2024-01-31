 Skip to main content

NBA Infinite basketball game launching on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for All-Star Weekend

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 31 2024 - 8:15 am PT
NBA fans will soon have a new leaderboard to climb. NBA Infinite, the upcoming player versus player mobile basketball game, is launching on iOS and Android during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be the first official icon cover for the upcoming title. Other NBA stars will be featured as in-game events launch for players.

Towns will not only serve as the face of NBA Infinite for the upcoming launch, but he’ll also be featured in the game globally alongside several other key players including De’Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, Tobias Harris,Andrew Wiggins and Jrue Holiday. Each of these players are being showcased as brand ambassadors.

Some other familiar voices will be featured throughout the game:

To go along with the star power of NBA Infinite, fans will get to enjoy the play-by-play calls in-game from veteran NBA announcer Mark Jones. Jones has called many high-profile games in the NBA, including NBA Finals in 2011 and 2022. […] NBA Infinite will also feature regional sportscasters in Germany, France and Brazil, providing an immersive game experience and expert commentary internationally.

International voices include Michael Körner, Xavier Vaution, and Rômulo Mendonça. Check out the official trailer below:

NBA Infinite will launch on iPhone and iPad (with Mac compatibility) and Android on February 17, 2024. The mobile basketball game will be free to play.

