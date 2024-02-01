Abode debuts new smart lock with a retrofit design, but HomeKit support is missing

Popular smart home security company Abode is venturing into the smart lock business for the first time. The new Abode Lock features a retrofit design that the company says works with any latch-style deadbolt and doesn’t require any changes to the door hardware itself.

Unfortunately, the Abode Lock lacks the key feature many Apple users require: HomeKit support. Instead, Abode has opted for Amazon Alexa and Google Home support.

Here are some details on the installation process for Abode:

Designed as a retrofit solution that completely bypasses the need to change out complicated door hardware, this Wi-Fi-enabled lock is compatible with all standard deadbolts to ensure easy installation and universal adaptability. By directly integrating with the existing deadbolt on the interior of the door, users are not required to replace any of their current keys and their door exterior remains unaltered. Installing the Abode Lock is easy and can be done directly from the Abode App on a smartphone. For frictionless commissioning, the lock pairs with the Abode app via Bluetooth and checks for any required firmware updates once connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Abode Lock is priced at $129.99 for a bundle that includes the smart lock itself and a separate keypad. The battery-powered keypad offers access via fingerprint recognition or a PIN code, and Abode says it can last for up to 12 months on a single charge.

You can learn more about the new Abode Lock on the company’s website.

9to5Mac’s Take

The lack of HomeKit support here is a real shame, because this sounds like a solid smart lock option in every other regard – especially for renters.

Hopefully Abode will reconsider this at some point down the line, but for now, there are other HomeKit smart locks out there for Apple users. My personal favorite is Aqara’s Smart Lock U100, which also supports Apple’s latest Home Key technology. Check out our full review for more details.

Here’s the full press release from Abode on today’s news.

