Apple to let developers request consultation on EU changes coming to the App Store

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 1 2024 - 1:41 pm PT
App Store European Union sideloading

Apple recently announced a series of measures to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation, which includes allowing alternative app stores on the iPhone. To make sure developers understand what’s changing, Apple will let them request a consultation on the new guidelines announced last month.

Developers can ask Apple about EU App Store changes

As announced on the Apple Developer website, consultations can be either online or in person if you’re a developer interested in operating an alternative App Marketplace in the European Union. Consultations with a member of the Apple team last around 30 minutes, and developers are free to ask any questions they may have.

For the online sessions, developers can also discuss changes coming to Safari and the App Store, not necessarily related to App Marketplaces. As for the in-person sessions, they will be held at an Apple lab in Cork, Ireland.

“Meet with an Apple team member to discuss changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store impacting apps in the European Union to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Topics include alternative distribution on iOS, alternative payments in the App Store, linking out to purchase on your webpage, new business terms, and more,” Apple explains.

The company says it will “review each request to ensure developers can get the most out of the labs” for in-person appointments due to limited space. More details can be found here.

