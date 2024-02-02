Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this morning, which means spring is hopefully right around the corner. Amazon happens to have just the perfect discounts ahead of winter’s end, as Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals land at $738. It comes joined by the Beats Studio Buds+ with a novel transparent design at $130, as well as CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with blood oxygen features hits $738

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $7378. This is down from $799 and marking the third-best price to date. It’s the best in over a month, and comes within $29 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale last holiday season. This model includes the blood oxygen features, and is complemented by an Indigo Alpine Loop band. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. These Apple Watch Ultra deals are perfect for spring workouts or just getting more insight into your health.

Beats Studio Buds+ fall to $130 with transparent design

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds+ for $130 in all four colors. That includes the eye-catching transparent model, as well as some other styles. Each one is down from the usual $170 price tag, and in the case of the clear version, is on sale for the first time since Black Friday. That previous price in November was just cents below today’s discount, and now to start February you can lock-in a near all-time low in all four styles.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May of last year and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There are 36 hours of listening for good measure and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favorite

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. The company’s official storefront via Amazon offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus for $200. It has been trending at $250 as of late, but normally sells for $300. Today’s offer is the second-best discount we’ve seen at $100 off, only being beaten by Black Friday pricing last fall. Today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention. The TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years, including my own. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3.

