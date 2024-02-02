Carrot Weather arrives on Vision Pro with 3D weather maps and more

Popular meteorology app Carrot Weather is ready for Vision Pro on day one with a big update. Designed with interactive 3D weather maps, a new main app window UI, and more, Carrot for Vision Pro is the most immersive way to explore and understand weather.

Over the years, Carrot Weather has won everything from Apple’s App of the Year Award, Apple Design Award, to being an App Store Editors’ Choice.

Now with Vision Pro arriving to the first buyers today, Carrot Weather has launched its first spatial computing experience.

Headlining the release are 3D weather maps that bring a whole new experience for exploring climates. Along with the immersive new UI, the main window of Carrot has been overhauled to complement and take advantage of visionOS.

And other fun features like mini-games and playing with the app’s AI are present as well.

Carrot Weather for visionOS details

3D Weather Maps Bring a 3D globe into your shared space so that you can interactively explore weather patterns in a completely new way.

Bring a 3D globe into your shared space so that you can interactively explore weather patterns in a completely new way. Redesigned for visionOS The main app window has been redesigned to fit visionOS’ design aesthetic, with all the information that you care about available at a glance.

The main app window has been redesigned to fit visionOS’ design aesthetic, with all the information that you care about available at a glance. CARROT “Ornament” Play mini-games and interact with the snarky A.I. character via the ornament at the bottom of the main app window.

Play mini-games and interact with the snarky A.I. character via the ornament at the bottom of the main app window. Same Amazing Features Take advantage of all the powerful features that CARROT’s iOS app is famous for, like notifications, multiple weather data sources, and UI customization.

Carrot Weather for Vision Pro is available now on the App Store as a free download.

Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all the app’s features.

Here’s a closer look at the main screen and more 3D weather map views: