Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Connect with us in the official 9to5Mac Discord server with forums, chatrooms, and more!
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple posts Q1 2024 earnings results
- Tim Cook teases Apple AI announcements coming “later this year”, amid iOS 18 rumors
- Apple Vision Pro launch day is here: Follow along
- Apple Vision Pro demos for walk-in retail customers start today, reservations to begin next week
- Apple says the EU accounts for just 7% of its global App Store revenue
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
Also, connect with us in the official 9to5Mac Discord server with forums, chatrooms, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments