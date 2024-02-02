 Skip to main content

LiveSurface brings design visualization to Vision Pro

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 2 2024 - 7:37 am PT
LiveSurface, a popular design visualization app, is now available on Vision Pro with a fully native visionOS application.

“LiveSurface for Apple Vision Pro propels design visualization and presentation to new dimensions, offering a fun, immersive design experience on Apple’s most exciting new platform,” the company says.

The LiveSurface app for Vision Pro is designed to let you “instantly experience images, artwork and videos applied to scenes and objects in real time and space.” Here are a few examples:

Showcase artwork on a billboard in New York, London or Los Angeles at awe-inspiring real-world scale. Place artwork on a bottle, book or bag and see it in front of you, for a true-to-life preview of the final printed design.

With intuitive artwork editing, rotatable objects and true-to-life scale, any space becomes a creative studio, where visualizing ideas can be creative play.

A huge library of curated objects and scenes and a purpose-built render engine powering LiveSurface on visionOS, lets creatives view visual concepts in the real world faster and more real than ever before.

Using easy, drag-and-drop artwork application, creatives can use LiveSurface as a side-by-side companion to their favorite design, drawing, or photo apps to instantly see images, artwork and videos realistically applied to scenes and objects in real time and space. 

The included materials, such as plastics, metallics, fluorescents, embossing and papers, provide creatives a way to intuitively explore printing effects and treatments.

This is definitely one of the most interesting Vision Pro use cases I’ve seen. The video below does a great job of showing the app in action.

You can learn more about LiveSurface on the company’s website and download “LiveSurface Vision” from the App Store today.

