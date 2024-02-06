All of today’s best Apple deals are headlined by AirTags landing at $20 each. There are both single item finders and 4-packs on sale for some of the best prices yet, both of which come joined by all-time lows on Apple’s 10th Generation iPad from $349. Plus, we’re seeing one of the first chances to save on Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last year’s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders will set you back $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fall’s best price. A better value, you can also bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $79 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

If you have an iPhone, Apple AirTags are an essential accessory for bringing some extra peace of mind to your everyday carry. Whether you’re hoping to end the drama of missing keys for good, or just want to secure your luggage while traveling on any upcoming vacations, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad drops to $349

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s latest 10th Generation iPad at $349. Today’s discount lands on the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration, dropping it from $449 down to today’s sale price. It’s $100 off and matching the all-time low first set over Thanksgiving Week, while also marking one of the first times we have seen it drop this low. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate at $100 off. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam is down to $129

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Opal Tadpole. This new, 4K USB-C webcam just launched last fall, and now it’s down to $129. Available in both white and black designs, each one drops from the usual $175 price tag. It’s 26% off, and now only the second discount. Our last mention was back in December at $140, and now it’s an extra $11 off to hit that new all-time low status. We took a closer look at what to expect from the ultra-portable design in our launch coverage

