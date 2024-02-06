Eve announces new Eve Energy Outlet (now shipping), Eve Light Switch, and Eve Blinds with Matter support

Update: The Eve Energy Outlet is now shipping. It can be purchased from Amazon or the Eve Store. The Eve Energy Outlet will replace your traditional wall outlet with one that has Matter built in. It will allow you to individually control two power outlets using your Siri, the Home app, or as part of HomeKit automation.s

Eve, a popular HomeKit vendor, has announced three new products ahead of CES 2024. Today, it’s announcing that Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch, and Eve Blinds are all coming to the Eve Store and Amazon in 2024.

Eve Energy Outlet

Eve Energy Outlet is Eve’s first in-wall product. While Eve Energy is built on a simple plug and plat installed, Energy Outlet will offer a permanent solution by replacing your actual wall outlet. The outlet is available in white and can be used in single or multi-gang installations.

“Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch and Eve Blinds integrate seamlessly into modern interiors and are a great choice for homeowners looking to design a comprehensive, long-lasting, and energy efficient smart home infrastructure”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “Thanks to Matter, they are the most future-proof choices to manage energy usage, lighting and shading.”

Eve Light Switch with Matter

The Matter-enabled version of the Eve Light Switch brings the convenience of connected lighting without replacing a single bulb in your. Lights can be easily turned on or off via app or voice control from Siri. Eve Light Switch works in unison with additional Matter devices so you can use it in HomeKit or any other platform that works with Matter

Matter Enabled Eve Blinds

The Eve Blinds Collection is a collection of made-to-measure blinds featuring Eve MotionBlinds functionality and Eve’s Adaptive Shading function. The Eve App allows the roller blinds with Eve MotionBlinds technology to automatically close according to the sun’s position at your location. The fabrics used for the Eve Blinds Collection are available in semi-transparent and blackout options and have insulating properties that help save energy. Roller blinds from the Eve Blinds Collection will be available to order in the USA and Germany from the Eve Store.

Wrap up

Eve Energy Outlet will be available from the Eve Store and Amazon for $49.95, beginning February 6th, 2024. Eve Light Switch with Matter will arrive in the second quarter of 2024 for $49.95. The Eve Blinds Collection will be available in the US and Germany from the Eve Store starting February 1st, 2024.