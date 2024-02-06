Kandji unveils new reporting, compliance, and incident investigation tool for Apple fleets

Getting the right visibility into the correct data is a common challenge for businesses and can directly impact the risk of cyber security incidents. Organizations report 3.3 times more incidents caused by a lack of visibility into their IT assets. Nearly half of IT professionals agree that increasing visibility across their entire Apple fleet would improve their management of Apple devices. Today, Kandji is introducing Prism, a new reporting capability that generates data for compliance readiness, incident investigation, and overall device management.

Prism automatically gathers vast data from an organization’s Apple devices, leveraging APIs to query this data in the aggregate. The result is a centralized interface allowing straightforward and effortless data analysis.

With Prism, Kandji is driving efficiency and bringing Apple device management to the next level by removing the need for IT administrators to inspect individual devices and instead enabling them to view that kind of granular data for the whole fleet,” said Weldon Dodd, SVP, Community at Kandji. “Prism’s streamlined reporting puts critical information at the fingertips of IT administrators with only a few clicks, allowing them to keep their fleet–and their workforce–operating securely and productively.”

What is Kandji Prism?

Prism equips IT administrators with a powerful suite of features designed to streamline device management and enhance security:

Automatic Data Collection : Prism regularly collects data from every device in an organization’s Apple fleet, offering a comprehensive overview without requiring manual checks.

: Prism regularly collects data from every device in an organization’s Apple fleet, offering a comprehensive overview without requiring manual checks. Centralized Interface : The tool provides a unified platform for data viewing, making it simple for administrators to gain insights into device status, installed apps, FileVault status, security settings, and much more.

: The tool provides a unified platform for data viewing, making it simple for administrators to gain insights into device status, installed apps, FileVault status, security settings, and much more. Saved Views : Responding to customer feedback, Prism introduces Saved Views, allowing administrators to save and easily repeat report preferences, enhancing efficiency in future reports.

: Responding to customer feedback, Prism introduces Saved Views, allowing administrators to save and easily repeat report preferences, enhancing efficiency in future reports. Prism API: For even greater flexibility, the Prism API facilitates programmatic data requests, enabling integration with external tools and services, from spreadsheets to data warehouses.

Wrap up on Kandji Prism

Prism aims to enable fast report generation across crucial categories for every device the IT team manages. Do you need reports for compliance, policy adherence, incident probes, or troubleshooting? Prism aims to deliver it with just a few clicks.

Click here to learn more about Kandji Prism.