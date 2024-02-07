 Skip to main content

Plex says it’s not currently developing a dedicated Vision Pro app

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 7 2024 - 10:40 am PT
Plex is joining the likes of Netflix and not currently developing a Vision Pro app. In a post on Reddit, a Plex employee confirmed: “There is currently no Plex app in development for the Apple Vision Pro.”

The bright spot, however, is that Plex hasn’t opted out of allowing users to run the iPad version of its app on Vision Pro – unlike Netflix and YouTube. This is a decent solution for Plex users, but still not quite as optimized as a dedicated Vision Pro app would be.

In related news, Infuse says that it is working on a dedicated app for Vision Pro. Infuse is a popular video player for Apple devices, and it can serve as the front-end for a Plex server. This means you can sign in with your Plex account and use Infuse to browse your Plex library and play content.

In a support document on its website, Infuse says:

We’re very excited about Apple Vision Pro, and are working to deliver an exceptional Infuse experience for this new hardware in 2024!

As we work towards this goal we are inviting early adopters of Apple Vision Pro to follow along with our progress and provide feedback.

Early visionOS builds will be largely based on the iPad version of Infuse, and will be very much a work-in-progress with plenty of bugs and quirks. Of course, things will be refined over time as development progresses.

Interested users can sign up to participate in the Infuse beta for Apple Vision Pro on the company’s website.

