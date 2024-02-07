Plex now lets you rent movies as it continues expansion beyond its media server apps

Plex, the popular media streaming app, is now rolling out support for renting movies. When you rent a movie from Plex, the company says:

You have 30 days to start playback.

Once you begin watching, you can play it as many times as you want within 48 hours.

Plex has signed on a number of the major movie studios, including A24, WB, Paramount, MGM, and Lionsgate. There are over 1,000 titles available as of today, and pricing starts at $3.99 per movie.

Unsurprisingly, Plex’s app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV doesn’t support the ability to rent movies. Instead, you’ll have to jump out to the Plex website to rent content, which you can then watch in the Plex app. This is Plex skirting Apple’s App Store fees, like many other streaming services.

Plex has more details on its new support for renting movies in a support article on its website. As of right now, Plex doesn’t plan to support TV show rentals.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m always worried when I see Plex deviate further and further from its original goal of being a powerful media server option. As long as the company continues supporting media servers, and lets me hide all of these new streaming service features, I’ll be happy.

