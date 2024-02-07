T-Mobile ramps up loyalty rewards with ‘Magenta Status’, here’s what’s included

T-Mobile has been giving extras to customers beyond what Verizon, AT&T, and other carriers offer for a long time. Now the Uncarrier says it’s taking the idea of loyalty programs to the next level with what it calls “Magenta Status.” The new perks include $5 movie tickets, 15% off Hilton hotels, 25% off live shows, access to VIP lounges, and more.

T-Mobile announced Magenta Status in a press release and YouTube video today. The new discounts and perks come in addition to existing loyalty rewards like T-Mobile Tuesdays, free access to Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more.

The Uncarrier says that postpaid (including small business) customers and “most T-Mobile prepaid customers” will automatically get the new rewards. The company says Magenta Status “can add up to more than $1500 each year in added value…”

Here are the benefits that come with the new program:

Premium Hotel Deals & Experiences: T-Mobile customers now get access to a special discounted rate with Hilton. With Magenta Status, customers can get 15% off across Hilton’s 22 leading hotel brands worldwide, from Hampton to Curio Collection by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria and more. To top it off, when they sign up, T-Mobile customers get automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver … through March 31, 2025 … across more than 7,500 properties. Silver benefits include things like free Wi-Fi, a fifth night free on reward stays, all-inclusive spa discount and more.

More Entertainment: The Un-carrier is turning the dial to 11 on live entertainment, and customers now get 25% off tickets to some of the hottest shows at Live Nation amphitheaters and select clubs and venues, all year-round. That means incredible deals on more than 8,000 shows spanning over 120 venues nationwide. Plus, T-Mobile Concert Perks is expanding to give customers additional access to specially-priced tickets to thousands of shows nationwide. In total, that's over a million discounted tickets customers can score each year from T-Mobile.

New Benefits, New App: Introducing T Life, a brand-new app to make it easy for T-Mobile customers to keep track of their perks, VIP benefits, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Available on Android and iOS and rolling out to all customers as an automatic update to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Enjoy entry to Club Magenta VIP lounges at the best sports and entertainment events like Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival and more … with the best views, private bars, giveaways and more

at the best sports and entertainment events like Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival and more … with the best views, private bars, giveaways and more Leading Value in Wireless: Magenta Status encompasses all the VIP treatment above, on top of all the other unbeatable perks many T-Mobile customers can get … like access to amazing streaming benefits with services like Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free MLB.TV, free in-flight Wi-Fi to stay connected at 30,000 feet and more. And, this is on top of ALL the freebies from T-Mobile Tuesdays and wireless service with America’s leading 5G network.

Check out the announcement video for more details and you can download the new T Life app from the App Store now.