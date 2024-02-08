Apple releases iOS 17.3.1 update with text bug fix

Apple has released a new iPhone software update for all users. iOS 17.3.1 is now available ahead of iOS 17.4’s release in March. Other releases out today include watchOS 10.3.1 and macOS 14.3.1.
iOS 17.3.1 appears to be a pretty simple bug fix update to address a single text issue. The release notes read as follows:
This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:
- Text may unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing
Have you seen this bug? Are you looking for other bugs to be fixed in iOS 17? Is it appropriate to use a bulleted list for a single item?
- Let us know in the comments.
