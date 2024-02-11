iOS 17.4 adds new ‘Virtual Card Number’ feature to Apple Cash

iOS 17.4, which is currently available for beta testers, appears to include a significant change for Apple Cash users. According to reports on Reddit, Apple Cash users can now set up a virtual card number that can be used for shopping when Apple Pay online isn’t an option.

Apple Cash is Apple’s prepaid debit card that users have historically been able to use exclusively with Apple Pay, with no card number available whatsoever. Money on an Apple Cash card can also be sent to friends and family, transferred to a bank, or applied to an Apple Card balance.

With iOS 17.4, Apple is giving Apple Cash customers a new way to spend their balance even if Apple Pay isn’t available. A new popup message in the Wallet app reads:

Set Up Virtual Card Number Keep your card information safe with a new security code for every transaction. Easily access this card number in Safari AutoFill and use it to shop online where Apple Pay is not available.

Once you opt into setting up your Apple Cash virtual card number, you can view that card number, generate new card numbers and security codes, and more. This is essentially the same functionality that’s been available for the Apple Card credit card since it launched, but for the Apple Cash debit card now.

The new Apple Cash virtual card number appears to be rolling out to iOS 17.4 beta testers right now, but it might not be available for all Apple Cash accounts yet. iOS 17.4 is expected to launch to the general public in early March.

Thanks, Jonathan!