Super Bowl LVIII is set for today, February 11 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Join along for a few ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII including for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We’ll also cover the halftime show details and more.
The 49ers are currently favored to win the game across a range of different betting books like MGM, FanDuel, and more.
When to watch Super Bowl LVIII?
- Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT
- Tune in earlier for pre-game coverage
Where is Super Bowl LVIII?
- Super Bowl LVIII is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
How to watch Super Bowl LVIII
CBS and Nickelodeon
- CBS has the rights to Super Bowl LVIII, so tune in there if you can, but you can also watch on Paramount+ or on CBS.com and the CBS Sports app (requires provider log-in for the latter two)
- Nickelodeon will be airing a kiddo/family-friendly version of the Super Bowl
- Or grab an affordable antenna to get CBS over the air for free if you don’t have cable
NFL app
- Watch Super Bowl LVIII with the NFL app – live games usually require the NFL+ subscription
- Available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, and more
Free with Paramount+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV
Get an instant free trial with a streaming live TV provider if you don’t have access to the above options:
- Paramount+ – start 1-week free trial (make sure to pick Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to get CBS/live TV access)
- YouTube TV – start 2-week free trial
- DirecTV Stream – start 5-day free trial
- fuboTV – start 7-day free trial
Apple Music halftime show
Super Bowl LVIII is the second year that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.
- Apple has shared a dedicated USHER’s Road to Halftime playlist along with a promo video titled “USHER: 30 Years in the Making”
- Check out more content on Apple Music’s ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ page
- Tim Cook did a short video with Ludacris
- Plus USHER will be interviewed on February 8 at 10 am PT on Apple Music Radio
Top image via NFL.com
