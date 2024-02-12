Here’s everything you need to know about today’s best Apple deals. The savings start with the first discount in months on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display, as it falls to $1,300. There’s also Apple Watch Series 8 clearance discounts that have 45mm styles down to $279, as well as Apple MagSafe 3 Mac chargers at $36. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display falls to $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Apple Studio Display for $1,300. This model includes the stock tilt-adjustable stand and drops from its usual $1,599 price tag. This is the first price cut we’ve seen in months on a new condition model, too. Previous discounts have all been on open-box models, which clocked in at today’s sale price. Now you can save $299 on a completely sealed unit while locking in an Amazon all-time low. It’s the first markdown at the retailer in months, too.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the Mac Studio and all of the other M3 or Apple Silicon machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple Watch Series 8 clearance discounts have 45mm styles at $279

Don’t need pinch detection on the newer Apple Watch Series 9? Walmart is starting off the week with a notable price cut on the previous-generation wearable to consider instead. Right now, you can score Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm styles at $279. Each one is down from the usual $429 price tags and marking new all-time lows. It’s $150 off, well below our previous clearance discounts of $350, and even going as far as to beat the last mention on its Series 9 counterpart by an extra $50.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. Our feature details the full scoop of what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and is backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combine to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at $36

Woot is now offering a rare discount on the official Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Charger for Mac. This offer is already one of the first chances we’ve ever seen to save on the accessory in silver, Starlight, and Space Grey colors, but is also an all-time low for all three at $36. Shipping is free for Prime members, or will run you an extra $6. Today’s offer drops from the usual $49 price tag, beats the competing Amazon discount by an extra $9, and is $1.50 under our previous mention from last fall. This discount is as rare as they come for an official piece of Apple kit, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe tech away from your main setup.

Apple just recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

