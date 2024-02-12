Miss the Super Bowl Halftime Show or want to watch it again? Here’s how to watch the USHER Halftime Show replay, get the full setlist, watch behind-the-scenes content, and more.

USHER’s performance at the 58th Super Bowl coincides with the 25th anniversary of his album “My Way” and the release of his newest album, “COMING HOME“.

Whether you have Apple Music or not, you can watch or rewatch the USHER Halftime Show.

How to (re) watch USHER Halftime Show

On Apple Music

If you have Apple Music, you can watch the show from USHER’s Road to Halftime page or from the Browse tab

NFL YouTube channel

The NFL shared the USHER Halftime Show replay on its YouTube channel Apple Music hasn’t shared the show on its YouTube channel, but it has pre-show videos if you haven’t seen them



Complete set list and more from USHER

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

Images via Apple