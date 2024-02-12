 Skip to main content

How to rewatch the USHER Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 12 2024
How to watch USHER halftime show

Miss the Super Bowl Halftime Show or want to watch it again? Here’s how to watch the USHER Halftime Show replay, get the full setlist, watch behind-the-scenes content, and more.

USHER’s performance at the 58th Super Bowl coincides with the 25th anniversary of his album “My Way” and the release of his newest album, “COMING HOME“.

Whether you have Apple Music or not, you can watch or rewatch the USHER Halftime Show.

How to (re) watch USHER Halftime Show

On Apple Music

NFL YouTube channel

Complete set list and more from USHER

Watch USHER Halftime Show Apple Music

