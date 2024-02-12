Miss the Super Bowl Halftime Show or want to watch it again? Here’s how to watch the USHER Halftime Show replay, get the full setlist, watch behind-the-scenes content, and more.
USHER’s performance at the 58th Super Bowl coincides with the 25th anniversary of his album “My Way” and the release of his newest album, “COMING HOME“.
Whether you have Apple Music or not, you can watch or rewatch the USHER Halftime Show.
How to (re) watch USHER Halftime Show
On Apple Music
- If you have Apple Music, you can watch the show from USHER’s Road to Halftime page or from the Browse tab
NFL YouTube channel
- The NFL shared the USHER Halftime Show replay on its YouTube channel
- Apple Music hasn’t shared the show on its YouTube channel, but it has pre-show videos if you haven’t seen them
Complete set list and more from USHER
- Here’s the full setlist from the show
- Apple also has USHER’s Road to Halftime playlist along with a promo video titled “USHER: 30 Years in the Making”
- Check out more content on Apple Music’s ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ page
- Here’s Tim Cook’s short video with Ludacris
More 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Is it safe to use MacBook chargers for iPhone fast charging?
- Use iMac as monitor: How to create a Mac to Mac, PC to Mac, or iPad to Mac setup
- iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera: What sets them apart?
- Should you buy a new iPad now? Probably not or maybe
Images via Apple
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments