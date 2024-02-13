Today’s best Apple deals are taking $90 off every Apple Watch Series 9 style. Both 41mm and 45mm models start from $309, with the second-best prices being joined by a rare discount on the official Apple Watch Ocean Band at $79. Plus, you can save $531 on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $90 on Apple Watch Series 9

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 9. The deals start with the 41mm GPS model at $309, which drops down from the usual $399 price tag to save you $90. Those same savings are available on the 45mm GPS models, which sell for $339 as a discount from the usual $429 price tag. Both of these come within $10 of the all-time low, and mark the first time in over a month that both sizes have gone on sale together like this. We’ve only seen Series 9 styles sell for less once before. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Apple Watch Series 9 is the new kid on the block for fitness trackers, and makes a name for itself with all the usual health monitoring prowess as previous generations. There are, of course, some enhancements this time, like the new S9 chip which enables pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable. It also has a brighter always-on display, that can now shine at 3,000 nits or dim down to 1 nit when needed.

On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities and stats on all of your other daily exercises. Best Buy does specifically note that these are the models with blood oxygen monitoring, too.

Rare discount drops Apple Watch Ocean Band to $79

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Ocean Band for $79. Today’s discount applies to the white style, dropping it from the usual $99 price tag. This amounts to 20% in savings while also marking the first chance to save since back in November during the Black Friday festivities. It’s only the second notable price cut to date, too. Head below for more.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch – so any of the larger wearables are covered. It arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

Save $531 on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro

Amazon is now offering its in-house renewed iPhone 14 Pro for the best price ever. The previous-generation unlocked smartphone is now being cleared out with a 512GB capacity model dropping to $768. This is down from its original $1,299 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $661 off. Our previous mention had it down to $975, and now today’s offer steps in to take an extra $137 off. It’s also below the price of the 128GB model we covered previously. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the newer 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

