The New Look is a new TV show premiering today on Apple TV+, starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior. The series follows Dior and the trailblazers that launched modern fashion, on a backdrop of global conflict. Here’s how to watch.

The New Look is a biographical drama that follows Christian Dior as he launches the first modern fashion collection, while the world is still reeling from World War II.

The 1947 collection was given the name ‘New Look’ as it was such a departure and revolution in women couture, with the colloquial name referenced in the title of the show.

Ben Mendelsohn stars as Dior. Juliette Binoche is Coco Chanel, and Maisie Williams is Catherine Dior. The cast also stars John Malkovich, Claes Bang, Glenn Close and more.

How to watch The New Look

The New Look is streaming today on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes. The remainder of the ten episode season rolls out weekly, on Wednesdays.

You can watch The New Look in the Apple TV app, with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can get a seven-day free trial here.

Watch exclusively using the Apple TV app, available on platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more. There’s also a just-released Apple TV app for Windows PCs, and Android users can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

