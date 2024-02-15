14-inch M3/Pro MacBook Pros from $1,449, 50% off Eve HomeKit gear, more

All of Thursday’s best deals come headlined by Apple’s latest 14-inch M3/Pro MacBook Pros, which now start from $1,449. There’s up to $250 in savings, with Eve’s Room HomeKit air quality monitor dropping lower than ever before at $50 – 50% off its usual price. There’s also ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro at $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $250 on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3/Pro MacBook Pros

B&H is now discounting one of the higher-end 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro configurations for anyone who could always use a little extra RAM. The 512GB/36GB model now sells for $2,149. It’s down from $2,399, saving you $250 and marking the best price we’ve seen. This is an extra $50 off our previous mention, and discounts one of the configurations that isn’t available from the likes of Amazon or Best Buy. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Save 50% on the Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitor

Amazon is now offering the latest Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $50. This is now a match of the all-time low for the first time in over a year at $39 off the usual $100 price tag. We have seen it on sale recently, but that was back over the holidays at $19 more than today’s sale price. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info or keep reading for a breakdown on its features.

Eve helps you bring some added stats to your smart home for setting automations or just keeping an eye on conditions yourself with its Room air quality monitor. It has an aluminum frame design that on top of packing in Thread and Bluetooth connectivity, rocks an E ink display to show all of the temperature and humidity readings, on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle levels.

ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro is $59

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 for $59. Today’s discount applies to three of the different styles, marking down each of them from the usual $80 price tag. This is the first price cut in months and also the lowest since before the holidays. It has dropped to as low as $52 once before at Amazon, and now today’s offer is the third-best discount yet. We loved this stylus as a more affordable Apple Pencil 2 alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The new Pro Stylus 2 from ZAGG arrives as a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil 2. It comes in one of five fun styles that add a bit more color to your iPad Pro setup, with the same magnetic charging tech. On top of support for standard Qi chargers, there’s also full support for every iPad going back to 2018 – so it’ll work with more than just the Pro series. There’s palm rejection, tilt recognition, and six hours of use on a single charge.

