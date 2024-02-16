 Skip to main content

How to watch Tom Brady and New England Patriots documentary on Apple TV

Feb 16 2024
A new ten-part documentary series premieres today on Apple TV+. In the show The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and others reflect on the meteoric rise of the Patriots from a struggling team to a six time Super Bowl winner.

The show builds off the best-selling book The Dynasty by Jeff Benedict. Across the episodes, the show blends exclusive interviews with players, coaches, and commentary from sport researchers with hours of high-quality archive footage to tell a compelling story.

It tells the tale of the Patriots going from underdog to the very top, amidst the tensions of top league sport competition. The series also covers the many scandals and controversies that sprung up over the years, such as Spygate and Deflategate.

Apple is releasing the 10 episode series weekly, two episodes at a time. That means two episodes are available right now, with two more episodes every Friday through March 15. If you want to binge all episodes in one go, you’ll have to wait until March.

How to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots

You can watch The Dynasty exclusively on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription normally costs $9.99 per month. If you haven’t had an account before, you can get a seven day free trial here for new Apple ID accounts.

Apple TV+ is also available as part of some phone carrier packages, and the Apple One bundle plans. You can share a single subscription with up to six people using Family Sharing.

The Apple TV+ subscription includes access to all Apple original TV shows and movies, which you can watch through the Apple TV app. Get the app on platforms like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

