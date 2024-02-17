Ongoing Apple Pay outage impacting Chase customers

If you’ve been having problems with Apple Pay today, you’re not alone – especially if you also happen to be Chase customer. A number of users on Threads and other social networks say that their Chase cards have been “Declined” when buying with Apple Pay today.

Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, posted on Threads that his Chase card was declined when attempting to check out with Apple Pay. The replies to Nilay’s tweet are full of complaints from people having the same problem. Most people say that their card works fine if they pay using the same card but without Apple Pay.

The vast majority – if not all – of the complaints are from Chase customers, so it’s unclear if other banks are affected as well.

In a post on The Verge, Nilay writes:

For what it’s worth, the Chase customer service line is currently up to 15-minute wait times, and agents are telling people that Apple Pay is “going through maintenance” to receive “an unexpected upgrade,” which is a delightful euphemism. Sadly, no one seems to know when things will be fixed. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment; we’ll update if we hear anything.

Apple’s System Status webpage does indeed say there is “Maintenance In Progress” for Apple Pay … but that only “some Maryland users” should have issues during this maintenance. Based on the reports on social media, however, the problems seem far more widespread than just Maryland.

Image via Jeff Hou on Threads