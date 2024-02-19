Holiday weekend deals: Apple Pencil 2 hits $79, save $300 on 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, Magic Keyboard, more

Presidents’ Day weekend is coming to an end, but there’s still a fresh batch of Apple deals to go around. The second-best price yet on Apple Pencil 2 headlines the savings at $79, dropping alongside one of Apple’s Magic Keyboards for your Mac or Vision Pro at $85. Speaking of, time is running out to save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Time is running out to save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy is now offering a mid-week offer on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999. This all-time low is returning for one of the first times by knocking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. It’s $50 under our previous mention, and is a rare chance to lock-in this level of discount without needing one of Best Buy’s paid memberships. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

One of the shiny new additions to the macOS roster arrives as the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, and those sentiments are only made better by the savings today.

Score a Magic Keyboard for Apple Vision Pro or your Mac at $85

Woot is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard for $85. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer drops from its usual $99 price tag – like you’ll pay at Amazon right now – for the first time in months and saves you $14. It was last on sale during Thanksgiving Week for $5 less, and the third-best price we’ve seen over the past year. This is one of the more tried and true Mac keyboards around and has even found new life as an Apple Vision Pro accessory.

Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard is a notable way to bring that first-party polish to your desktop workstation. The perfect companion to your Mac mini or to convert an M3 MacBook into more of a home office machine, this keyboard has Apple’s latest scissor key switches and a Lightning port on the front for recharging the internal battery – all packed into Apple’s signature aluminum casing with white topcoat.

