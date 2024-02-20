 Skip to main content

Apple Music Replay updated with monthly stats views, 2024 Replay Mix available starting today

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Feb 20 2024 - 6:11 am PT
Apple today updated the Apple Music Replay experience, available at replay.music.apple.com, with visualizations of your favorite music habits by month, rather than just by year. You can see how many minutes you listened to in each month, as well as top songs, albums and artists.

The yearly recap Apple Replay Mix playlist for 2024 is also available starting today for users to see everything they’ve been loving this calendar year.

The Replay Mix updates weekly to represent your personal top songs chart of the year. Like previous years, you can find the playlist directly inside the Apple Music app.

Unfortunately, the full Apple Music Replay experience is still only available through the website. So, you need to navigate to replay.music.apple.com and login with your Apple ID to see it. You can view stats by month for 2024, and data from previous years in the archive.

The monthly views include top songs, artists, and listening time. It also features visualizations of significant milestones like when you crossed a specific goal of total minutes played. You can conveniently share these stats with friends using the share button in the corner of the web interface.

