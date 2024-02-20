How to watch Lionel Messi World Cup documentary on Apple TV

The new documentary Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is streaming now on Apple TV+. It covers the latter part of the football legend’s career, with five chances at taking home the trophy, until he finally prevailed in Qatar 2022. Here’s how to watch.

If you are having de ja vu, Apple did just recently release another Lionel Messi docuseries. That project covered his entrance into Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. But, this week’s series focuses on the World Cup campaign, culminating in the Argentina team win at Qatar 2022.

The new ‘Messi’s World Cup’ series features intimate interviews with Messi, past teammates and managers, and pundits including Gary Lineker and Andres Cantor. You also see behind the scenes at Argentina’s training camp, the locker room mood of the team following big wins and losses, and more.

The release is timed to coincide with the kick off of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, where Inter Miami (starring Messi) plays against Real Salt Lake club in the debut matchup.

How to watch Lionel Messi documentary on Apple TV

You can watch Messi’s World Cup exclusively on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription normally costs $9.99 per month. If you haven’t made an account before, you can get a seven day free trial here for new Apple ID accounts.

Apple TV+ is also available as part of some phone carrier packages, and the Apple One bundle plans. You can share a single subscription with up to six people using Family Sharing.

The Apple TV+ subscription includes access to all Apple original TV shows and movies, which you can watch through the Apple TV app. Get the app on platforms like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also streaming on Apple TV+ soon is new originals like the sci-fi thriller Constellation, comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, and limited series Manhunt. Feature film Napoleon arrives on March 1. See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our exclusive guide.