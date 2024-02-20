iOS 17.4 brings ‘new instrument cluster experience’ to CarPlay

Apple today released iOS 17.4 beta 4 to developers, and it includes a notable new CarPlay feature. According to Apple, Apple Maps in iOS 17.4 will show a “new instrument cluster experience with information about upcoming maneuvers” with supported CarPlay vehicles.

Apple says:

In iOS 17.4, with supported CarPlay vehicles, Apple Maps will present a new instrument cluster experience with information about upcoming maneuvers. Users will be able to swap the desired display type between the main and instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button on the upper right of the Maps main screen.

As of right now, there aren’t any details about how this feature works, nor are there details on which cars are supported.

This feature doesn’t seem tied to next-generation CarPlay, which is coming to select Porsche and Aston Martin cars later this year. Instead, it seems tied to cars that support dual-screen Apple Maps via CarPlay.

Apple first added support for dual-screen CarPlay back in 2019, giving automakers the ability to expand the CarPlay interface to instrument cluster displays. Adoption of this feature, like most CarPlay capabilities, has been slow. The feature is currently supported in select cars from Polestar, Volvo, and BMW.