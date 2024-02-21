M2 Mac mini starts from $499, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $170, more in today’s best deals

In Wednesday’s best deals, we spotted a chance to score Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini starting from $499. There’s up to $150 in savings on higher-end models, too, which come joined by Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $170 as well as deals on some of Belkin’s newest 15W MagSafe chargers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now starts from $499

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $499. This discounts the 256GB model with 8GB of memory from its usual $599 price tag. You’re looking at $100 in savings as well as the first discount since the very beginning of the New Year. It’s within $20 of the all-time low, and the best since Black Friday. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $690, down from its $799 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Over at B&H, you can also save as much as $150 on some higher-end configurations. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $170

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $170. This Space Black keyboard normally fetches $199, and is now clocking in at the second-best price to date. We last saw it on sale for the holidays last year at this same price. It hasn’t sold for less since back in August, either. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model, in particular, sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for pairing with a Mac or iPad, there’s the Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe pad comes in two new colors

Belkin just refreshed its BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad with two fresh new styles, and now they’re on sale for the first time. Courtesy of Amazon, both the orange and sand styles are now clocking in at $68. You’d typically pay $80 for either one, with 15% discounts offering the first chances to save and new all-time lows. We’ve seen the typical colors sell for $5 less in the past. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad and then a 5W Qi charger on the right-hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

