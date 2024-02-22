After a day-long outage, AT&T says that it has officially restored service to all of its customers. The widespread outage left AT&T customers across the United States without service. This also impacted people’s ability to place calls to emergency services with 911.

AT&T outage resolved, but why did it happen?

The outage began early on Thursday morning, with complaints from thousands of AT&T customers on social media. Shortly thereafter, AT&T acknowledged the outage and said it was investigating.

AT&T has now confirmed that it has resolved the outage for all of its customers in a post on its website, adding that it is “taking steps” to ensure this doesn’t happen again:

We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers. We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.

AT&T hasn’t shared any details on what caused this significant outage. In a post on social media, the FCC said that it is aware of the outage and “actively investigating.”

AT&T customers affected by this outage were completely unable to access AT&T service, including data connectivity, phone calls, and text messages. AT&T suggested that customers use Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi calling during the outage, a suggestion which assumed people had Wi-Fi available.

Other carriers, including Verizon and T-Mobile, were operating as normal on Thursday. The outage only affected AT&T.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a pretty brutal outage for AT&T – and some explanation on what exactly happened would be nice to have. AT&T’s silence gives off the impression that even it still doesn’t fully know the cause of the outage.

