Strava partners with Fi Smart Collar for pup-tivity tracking

Strava, a leading digital community for athletes with over 120 million members, today announced its new partnership with Fi – a smart connected dog collar and health platform. Head below to learn more.

It’s National Dog Walking Day, and to celebrate, Strava and Fi have announced a partnership that will allow Strava members to integrate and share their activity – and their dog’s activity – with the larger Strava community.

Data provided from Strava’s Year-in-Sport Trend Report notes that a large percentage of Strava athletes say their pets are a motivating factor in exercise.

76% of Strava athletes with pets say their furry companions motivate them to get them out the door when they wouldn’t go otherwise – and that exercising with their pet is more fun. Further encouraging athletes and their pets to get active together, Strava and Fi’s partnership integration allows users to track dog-specific stats and celebrate their pet’s progress with their community.

What is an Fi Smart Collar?

Fi Smart Collars use high-end technology to keep your dog safe. The newest Smart Collar from Fi, the Series 3, uses three satellite positions to locate your dog in case he or she gets lost – other features include water resistance, dirt- and adventure-proof, industrial strength, and a nightlight that can be controlled from the Fi app.

Now, you can track your dog’s steps from its Fi collar via the Strava app. Mateo A. Ortega, vice president, connected partnerships, Strava:

Strava data has shown that pets are a key motivator for many athletes in pursuing their goals. This partnership with Fi is a natural fit, and a way for athletes to not only include pets in their community, but get credit for all of their movement including the daily dog walks.

As of today, Strava and Fi members have the ability to:

Sync Fi and Strava: Fi will automatically upload completed walks and share with Strava community, and Fi members can sync dog walk activities to Strava

Show off your pup-tivity: Fi uploads will include a graphic that features steps from your walk as well as the standard Strava map, allowing you to show off the steps you and your best friend took and compare it to other Fi dogs and members.

9to5Mac’s Take

As a dog owner, I love this partnership. While I don’t personally have an Fi Smart Collar (I didn’t even know they existed!), the idea of one feels like a Shark Tank idea gone right; I just wish it didn’t cost a monthly fee to utilize. I can also attest to the power and the pull that is getting outside when you are responsible for your pet, and how owning a dog means walking a dog. If I was a Strava member and Fi collar owner, I would 100% be sharing my dog walking data with the Strava community.