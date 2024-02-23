FastMinder is an easy-to-use fasting tracker with Live Activities, widgets, more

Funn Media makes some of our favorite health and fitness-focused apps here at 9to5Mac, such as WaterMinder and Calory. Now, the team is expanding its portfolio of apps with FastMinder, designed as a simple and clutter-free fasting tracker for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

FastMinder takes the same approach as apps like WaterMinder and Calory. It offers a clean and easy to use interface for tracking your fasts, while simultaneously offering an impressively-rich suite of features and data points.

FastMinder also integrates with all the native system features on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This includes Live Activities, widgets, Apple Health integration, and a modern Apple Watch interface.

Set your fasting window effortlessly with our easy-to-use timer. Choose from popular fasting plans like 16:8, 18:6, or create your custom schedule that suits your lifestyle.

Progress Tracking: Monitor your fasting progress with insightful charts and graphs. Track your fasting hours, weight, hydration, steps and see how your body responds over time.

Custom Reminders: Never miss a fasting window or mealtime again! Set personalized reminders to keep you on track.

Fasting History: Keep a record of your fasting history and see how far you’ve come. Celebrate your milestones and stay motivated.

Health Insights: Get valuable insights into the health benefits of Intermittent Fasting. Learn about its impact on weight loss, metabolism, and overall well-being.

Live Activity: Supports the new Live Activity feature, monitor fast right on your Dynamic Island too!

Widgets: See your ongoing fast status at a glance with shortcuts to log water or end the fast right from your Home Screen!

Apple Watch: Beautiful watch app that will allow you to start/finish fasts, log your water intake, and enter your current weight.

FastMinder is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchase options to unlock the full set of features: $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or $29.99 for lifetime unlock.

