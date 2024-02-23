 Skip to main content

X now rolling out audio and video calls to non-Premium subscribers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Feb 23 2024 - 2:02 pm PT
1 Comment
The social platform X introduced a new feature last year that lets users make and receive audio and video calls, just like apps such as FaceTime and WhatsApp. However, the feature was limited to Premium subscribers – but X is now making it available to more users.

X makes audio and video calls available to more users

As shared by X engineer Enrique Barragan and also reposted by the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino, the platform is slowly rolling out audio and video calls to those who don’t subscribe to X Premium.

For those unfamiliar, X Premium (formerly known as Twitter Blue) is a paid subscription that unlocks more features such as the ability to edit posts, upload longer videos, and format text. Subscribers also get a verified badge, have greater reach with their posts, and see fewer ads.

Soon, everyone will be able to make and receive calls with the X app, not just those who pay. The feature is built into direct messaging and works in a similar way to other apps that support calls, such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Due to integration with the iOS CallKit API, you’ll see incoming calls on the Lock Screen, just like a regular call.

The feature caused a lot of controversy when it was announced, as some users didn’t seem happy with the idea of receiving calls from people they don’t know. Luckily, users can control who can call them – or even turn off the calling feature. Here’s how:

  1. Open the X app
  2. Tap on your profile picture at the top
  3. Tap Settings and privacy
  4. Choose the Privacy and safety menu
  5. Tap the Direct messages option
  6. Change the audio and video calling options as you wish
You can choose to receive calls from people in your address book, accounts you follow, or only verified users. If you want to turn off calls on X completely, just toggle off the “Enable audio and video calling” toggle. By doing this, no one will be able to call you through X.

Make sure you download the latest version of the X app on the App Store.

