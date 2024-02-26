AirTags start from $24 in today’s best deals, plus M1 iMac at $849, rare savings on HomePod 2, more

Monday is back with a fresh batch of Apple deals, all of which come headlined by AirTags from $24 or less. The savings apply to single item finders and bundles. You can also take $449 off Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac as a refurbished discount drops down to $850 with full warranty in tow. Plus, a rare chance to save on HomePod 2. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last year’s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders will set you back $24. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fall’s best price. A better value, you can also bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $78 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

If you have an iPhone, Apple AirTags are an essential accessory for bringing some extra peace of mind to your everyday carry. Whether you’re hoping to end the drama of missing keys for good, or just want to secure your luggage while traveling on any upcoming vacations, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac sees refurb discount to $850 with full warranty

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation 24-inch M1 iMac. It’s available in six different colors in today’s refurbished sale and drops the 8-core 256GB model down to $850. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. You would have originally paid $1,299, with today’s offer saving you $449 and marking one of the best discounts yet. It’s $50 under our previous mention and comes backed by the same full 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Apple’s new HomePod 2 with Matter and Thread

B&H is offering the first HomePod 2 discount in months today. Apple’s latest Siri smart speaker drops to $285 in both Midnight and White styles from the usual $299 going rate. It’s the second-best price cut to date, too, coming within $5 of the all-time low. We last saw it on sale back over Black Friday, and now we’re tracking the first chance to save since. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room-sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model.

