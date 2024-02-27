Biden deputy press secretary leaving White House for Apple

Apple is reportedly hiring away the current White House deputy press secretary. Olivia Alair Dalton currently serves as Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary.

According to Reuters, which first reported the news, the longtime aide to President Joe Biden will take on a senior communications role at Apple.

Dalton is expected to leave the White House in mid-March, sources said. She has been the White House’s deputy press secretary since August 2022, reporting to Karine Jean-Pierre. Dalton told senior Biden staff last week of her plans to depart for a job on Apple’s communications team, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Per LinkedIn, Olivia Alair Dalton has worked with Biden for nearly 20 years. Outside of government, Olivia Alair Dalton previously served as VP of Communications for the Human Rights Campaign.

Apple is no stranger to staffing the company with former government officials. Lisa Jackson, Apple’s environmental guru, joined the company after leading the Environmental Protection Agency. Former Vice President Al Gore has also long served on Apple’s board until recently. And a decade ago, Apple was rumored to be eyeing former Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney, although he ultimately took a comms role at Amazon.