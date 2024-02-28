 Skip to main content

Apple Music launches new personal ‘Heavy Rotation’ mix, updated daily

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Feb 28 2024 - 3:27 am PT
Apple Music has launched a new personalized playlist feature today, with users noticing a new ‘Heavy Rotation’ mix in their Made for You section.

Heavy Rotation features the songs you are listening to a lot, and the mix is a great way to blast some of your recent favorites. The list of tracks is updated daily.

It’s the first Apple Music Mix that will be refreshed on a daily basis. Its predecessors, like Favorites Mix or New Music Mix, are updated weekly on their respective days.

To find it, open the Music app on your device. Go to the Listen Now (Home tab), and scroll down to the Made for You section. The orange/yellow Heavy Rotation card will appear in that section. Tap on it to view the songs it is recommending and start listening.

It is a little weird in that there are now three different algorithmically generated playlists of your favorites.

You have your personal station in Stations for You, the Favorites Mix and now the Heavy Rotation mix. Although there is overlap, the distinction for the Heavy Rotation mix is it seems to be more biased towards music listened to in the last month or so.

The Heavy Rotation mix is the latest addition in a series of ongoing improvements to the company’s streaming music service. Earlier this month, Apple rolled out two new love-themed stations for Valentines Day.

