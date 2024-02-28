Kandji announces new integration with ServiceNow to deliver single-pane-of-glass visibility for Apple fleets

Kandji, a popular Apple enterprise management vendor, has announced a new partnership with ServiceNow for an automatic sync feature that directly integrates the latest data from Kandji’s Apple fleet into the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB).

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “Kandji’s integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

Kandji’s integration allows ServiceNow users to efficiently manage their Apple device data, covering aspects from onboarding and hardware management to service delivery. The key part of this integration is Kandji’s capability to instantly relay real-time device data to ServiceNow’s CMDB. This feature is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

“Nearly half of IT professionals agree that increased visibility across their entire Apple fleet would improve how they manage Apple devices. This integration solves a key business need for organizations by providing consolidated data in their IT management platform, said Weldon Dodd, SVP, Community at Kandji. “Combining Kandji’s comprehensive device management platform with ServiceNow’s unparalleled enterprise resource management capabilities enables organizations to maintain a secure and productive workforce.”

ServiceNow users can incorporate device data into their existing CMDB, eliminating the need to create custom solutions. Information regarding Kandji-managed Apple devices, including names, models, and serial numbers, is synced via the ServiceNow API. The system is designed to recognize when a device is registered with Kandji or when there’s an update on an enrolled device, ensuring that this new or updated information is automatically pushed to the ServiceNow instance, either creating new device records or updating the existing ones.

Click here to learn more about the integration.