Apple just dropped new beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2

If you’re keen on running unreleased firmware on your AirPods, you’re in luck. Apple just released a new developer beta firmware update for AirPods Pro 2.

While we’re not expecting any new features this go-around, we can probably expect this new firmware to include the best thing of all: bug fixes and other improvements. At least that’s what most firmware updates for AirPods include. It’s nice to know that hardware products like AirPods don’t just ship with the bugs they have at launch.

This is only a developer beta release. However, you can always find the latest AirPods firmware version here. As of right now, these are the latest released versions for each model:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A321

AirPods (3rd generation): 6A321

AirPods (2nd generation): 6A321

AirPods Max: 6A324

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

The new dev beta build version for AirPods Pro 2 is 6.4.188 (6E188).

Haven’t made the jump to AirPods Pro 2 yet? They’re the only headphones that support lossless on Apple Vision Pro, and they’re going for under $200 right now on Amazon. In the meantime, you can learn more about the beta firmware update process for AirPods here.

