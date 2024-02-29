Apple Watch digital health guardianship on display in latest true story ads

Apple Australia on YouTube has published two new advertisements for the Apple Watch that showcase the device’s health and safety features. Both stories are retellings of actual experiences Apple Watch customers have had.

The first is uniquely Australian as Apple Watch user Bruce tells his tale of a kangaroo causing him to crash his bike. Apple Watch fall detection came to the rescue as it called emergency services and notified his emergency contact while he was knocked out.

The next spot is from a mother’s perspective. Her daughter Lexi received low heart rate notifications from her Apple Watch — a result of a complete heart block.

Apple’s current lineup includes the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE 2. Learn more about Apple Watch health and safety features here.