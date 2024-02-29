Spotify launches fun ‘Song Psychic’ feature to predict your future and more with music

Spotify is out with its newest feature today – Song Psychic. The mystical new option is hoping to offer some “cosmic guidance” wrapped in a fun musical experience. Here’s how to try it out now.

Spotify announced the new feature on its blog today (via TechCrunch).

Life’s full of little mysteries, and sometimes the most fun way to tackle them is with a bit of cosmic guidance. Spotify is ready to take you on a journey of enlightenment with Song Psychic, a new, mystical music experience.

It’s not fully open-ended for questions, but the feature lets you pick from nine different topics and then choose from a list of pre-populated questions. As highlighted by TC’s Sarah Perez, it’s like a Magic-8 Ball that answers with song.

Here’s how to access Song Psychic and what to expect:

Head to spotify.com/songpsychic on your mobile device.

Choose your topic: School, Style, Lunch, Love, Career, Myself, My Future, Friends & Family, and Life’s Greatest Mysteries or let Song Psychic read your mind and pick a topic.

Ask your question. You can pick from a variety of pre-populated questions like “Should I go on this date?”, “Should I book a vacation?”, or even “What should I have for lunch?”

Await your future. After selecting a question, a contemplation screen is shown while Song Psychic finds the perfect song to answer your question.

Listen and share. When the answer appears, you can listen to the song on Spotify, ask another question, and share your results on social media.

Spotify also says that users have created almost 250,000 “psychic-related playlists globally” on the platform. Here are the top six songs from those playlists:

What do you think? Sound like a fun new feature? Or feel gimmicky? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Image via Spotify