Apple TV+ adds a limited time library of 50 movies to stream for free

Apple TV+ has launched a limited time collection of movies to stream for free as part of your Apple TV+ subscription. The company has done this occasionally in the past to coincide with the themed release of new originals, but this is by far the biggest drop. Unfortunately, it is only available to subscribers in the US.
The collection includes big name titles like The Wolf of Wall Street, Saving Private Ryan, Mad Max: Fury Road and more.
For people that have been asking for Apple TV+ to get a back catalog of content, this might be it .. sort of. These films are very explicitly marked as limited time availability on Apple TV+. You only have until the end of March or April to stream them, before they go away. Additionally, because they have all been added in one single category in the app, discoverability of this content is less than ideal.
The move is perhaps a sign that Apple continues to experiment and ponder whether it should expand beyond its ‘all originals’ strategy for its streaming service.
Here’s the full list in the new “Great Movies on Apple TV+” collection:
- Saving Private Ryan
- Draft Day
- Titanic
- Captain Phillips
- The Accountant
- Mean Girls
- Catch Me If You Can
- Gravity
- The Bodyguard
- Star Trek: Into Darkness
- The Prestige
- Troy
- Horrible Bosses
- Jurassic World
- America Spiner
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Hurt Locker
- Star Trek
- Kill Bill Volume 1
- The Proposal
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Fight Club
- Star Trek Beyond
- 300
- Max Max: Fury Road
- I Am Legend
- Zombieland
- Men In Black
- How To Lose A Guy In in 10 Days
- Zodiac
- Argo
- 21 Jump Street
- Zoolander
- Minority Report
- Old School
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Black Hawk Down
- Kill Bill Volume 2
- Training Day
- Good Burger
- Two Weeks Notice
- Failure to Launch
- Fast Five
- Con Air
- Spider-Man
- Bad Boys
- Fast & Furious 6
- Knocked Up
- Wyatt Earp
- Spider-Man 2
About half of these titles will be available free until the end of March, and the remainder are dated through April. Some are available in 3D, so if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you can watch them in 3D through your headset.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments