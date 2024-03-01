Apple TV+ adds a limited time library of 50 movies to stream for free

Apple TV+ has launched a limited time collection of movies to stream for free as part of your Apple TV+ subscription. The company has done this occasionally in the past to coincide with the themed release of new originals, but this is by far the biggest drop. Unfortunately, it is only available to subscribers in the US.

The collection includes big name titles like The Wolf of Wall Street, Saving Private Ryan, Mad Max: Fury Road and more.

For people that have been asking for Apple TV+ to get a back catalog of content, this might be it .. sort of. These films are very explicitly marked as limited time availability on Apple TV+. You only have until the end of March or April to stream them, before they go away. Additionally, because they have all been added in one single category in the app, discoverability of this content is less than ideal.

The move is perhaps a sign that Apple continues to experiment and ponder whether it should expand beyond its ‘all originals’ strategy for its streaming service.

Here’s the full list in the new “Great Movies on Apple TV+” collection:

Saving Private Ryan

Draft Day

Titanic

Captain Phillips

The Accountant

Mean Girls

Catch Me If You Can

Gravity

The Bodyguard

Star Trek: Into Darkness

The Prestige

Troy

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic World

America Spiner

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Hurt Locker

Star Trek

Kill Bill Volume 1

The Proposal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Edge of Tomorrow

Fight Club

Star Trek Beyond

300

Max Max: Fury Road

I Am Legend

Zombieland

Men In Black

How To Lose A Guy In in 10 Days

Zodiac

Argo

21 Jump Street

Zoolander

Minority Report

Old School

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Black Hawk Down

Kill Bill Volume 2

Training Day

Good Burger

Two Weeks Notice

Failure to Launch

Fast Five

Con Air

Spider-Man

Bad Boys

Fast & Furious 6

Knocked Up

Wyatt Earp

Spider-Man 2

About half of these titles will be available free until the end of March, and the remainder are dated through April. Some are available in 3D, so if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you can watch them in 3D through your headset.