Last year saw Spotify Premium subscribers get free access to audiobooks, with members able to listen up to 15 hours per month.

The company has now launched a standalone tier for audiobooks only, but it’s entirely unclear why …

Here’s what Spotify has to say about the new service:

Starting today, the Audiobooks Access Tier provides booklovers in the U.S. with 15 hours of listening from our audiobooks catalog of over 200,000 titles for $9.99 a month. With this plan and in one app experience, listeners can continue to tune into music and podcasts on our free, ad-supported service, offering a great option for literary enthusiasts who are looking for more audiobook-specific content.

Which is fine, except … an individual Spotify Premium subscription costs $10.99 per month, and includes the same 15 hours of audiobook access. So for one dollar more, you’d get ad-free music too.

I guess if you either hate music or love ads, it saves you a dollar …