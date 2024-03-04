There’s no shortage of 3 in 1 dock for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The GuMosh Fits for MagSafe Charger Stand stands out for its unique foldable design that blends in on your desk or nightstand. You can easily hide your AirPods while charging your iPhone to create a slimmer design.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What I like

What I like about this MagSafe dock is the unique design. It’s really unlike any dock that I’ve used before. Most docks are designed to show all of your devices at all times. With the GuMosh Fits for Magsafe Charger Stand, your Apple Watch is hidden behind while you can completely hide your AirPods.

The iPhone charger can rotate between 0 and 180 degrees and bend from 0° through 90° to 180° in the Apple Watch charging section. This dock serves as a charger and a stand for your phone for taking Zoom meetings, etc. You can easily keep your iPhone in landscape or horizontal mode. It also works great with Standby mode as well.

Overall, there’s a lot to like here. It includes a 20-watt wall charger over USB-C (something a lot of docks don’t always include.) I think it’s the perfect nightstand dock because of how thin it is, so it won’t take up a lot of room on your desk. It can charge your iPhone from zero to 100% within about 3.5 hours. The iPhone MagSafe magnets are very strong as well.

What I don’t like

The only thing I can find that I don’t like about the GuMosh Fits for MagSafe Charger Stand is the finish. It has a rubberized texture, which is great for grip but prone to fingerprints. Because you’ll need to rotate the angle or pull out the Apple Watch charger dock, you’ll likely see fingerprints on the side of it. It’s a minor complaint, but I wish it had a slightly different finish so it wouldn’t show fingerprints. It reminds me of the Midnight Blue MacBook Air in terms of how easy it is to get fingerprints on it.

Wrap up on GuMosh Fits for Magsafe Charger Stand

Power-wise, the GuMosh Fits for MagSafe Charger Stand can output up to 15 watts for iPhone, 3 watts for Apple Watch, and 5 watts for AirPods. The flexible design makes it a great way to watch videos on your iPhone, take Zoom calls, and keep everything charged. For iPhone, you’ll need an iPhone 12 or newer. If you’re using a case, ensure it’s MagSafe compatible. I am using Apple’s clear case, and it’s working perfectly.

You can buy the GuMosh Fits for MagSafe Charger Stand from Amazon. Overall, it’s a great nightstand dock with great Standby support.