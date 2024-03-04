Here are the new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors for spring

Alongside the new M3 MacBook Air this morning, Apple has also debuted new spring-style colors for iPhone 15 cases and Apple Watch bands.
Notably, Apple hasn’t released any new colors for the often-criticized FineWoven cases.
As spotted by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, the new iPhone 15 case colors include: Sunshine, Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink. The new colors are available for silicone cases across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
- Light Blue
- Soft Mint
- Pink
- Sunshine
There are also a variety of new spring Apple Watch band colors today, across multiple styles of bands.
- Solo Loop: Ocean Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink
- Sport Loop: Ocean Blue and Soft Mint
- Sport Band: Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue
- Braided Solo Loop: Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry
You can order the new Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases from Apple’s website starting today. There are also new Hermès Apple Watch bands, if that’s your style.
