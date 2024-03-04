WSJ’s Joanna Stern says she would not buy Vision Pro

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern says that after a month of using Apple’s new spatial computer, she’s found herself using it less and less – and would not buy Vision Pro personally.

She says that there is one killer app for the device, but that it’s hard to justify spending $3500 plus on it …

Stern was interviewed by CNBC (video below), and was asked whether the honeymoon period had ended.

It has […] I’ve been using it for a month. Of course, when you review a product, you’re using it all the time when you first get it. You want to evaluate it. I really enjoyed using the Vision Pro at first. I still enjoy using it; I’m just reaching for it far less.

In particular, she’d thought she would be using it for work, as a writing environment, but says that turned out not to be the case. Instead, her usage essentially reduced to just watching movies and TV shows.

She does think that using it in this way during flights is the main use case.

I do have to say, I believe the killer app is flying with this on. You will see more people wearing these on airplanes because it is a great experience up in the air. Even if you have the best seat on an airplane, this will be great. If you have the worst seat on a plane, which I happened to have a few weeks ago [trapped between a married couple], this was great. I was quickly able to log onto United’s wi-fi to start streaming videos that I downloaded, even stream some stuff to the United app. It’s a good experience, but that question is, how often are you going to use this?

She observed that this is the fundamental problem with all VR headsets: Owners find them exciting at first, but they they spend most of the time in a drawer – and she doesn’t think Vision Pro is any different in this respect.

Now that her review unit is going back, she said she will miss it, but not enough to justify the price tag. She acknowledged that she may end up buying one because it may be necessary for work purposes [like reviewing apps and accessories], “but if I was just an everyday consumer, I would not be buying the headset.”

