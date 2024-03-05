Apple TV+ shares trailer for new drama starring Colin Farrell, Mythic Quest season four starts filming, more

Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

There was a bunch of Apple TV+ related announcements today. Firstly, Apple shared the first trailer for its highly-anticipated upcoming drama series Sugar, in which Colin Farrell stars as a Hollywood private investigator. The show premieres in April …

It seems like every Apple drama has a star-studded cast list, and this is no different. Oscar nominee Colin Farrell headlines the show as the eponymous John Sugar, a private investigator who is tasked to look into the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of an esteemed Hollywood producer.

Sugar premieres on April 5 with the first two episodes, with the remainder of the eight-episode season dropping weekly. Here’s the trailer for the series:

Elsewhere in Apple TV+ news, the beloved game studio comedy Mythic Quest has just started production on its fourth season. The start of filming was revealed in a tweet today by star and executive producer Rob McElhenney. You can expect the show to premiere either later this year or early in 2025. A spinoff series called ‘Mere Mortals’ is also currently in post-production.

On the original films front, Apple has booked Cameron Diaz to star alongside Keanu Reeves in a new dark comedy ‘Outcome’ heralded by Jonah Hill. Apple won the rights to the package in an intense bidding war at the end of last year.

Finally, Spike Lee is directing a new adaptation of the cult Japanese classic film ‘High and Low’ for Apple’s studio. The film will star Denzel Washington and Halle Berry. Although unconfirmed, the word on the street is that filming on the project commenced this week with cameras rolling in New York City.

Nevertheless, it will be a while before these in-production projects hit Apple’s streaming service.

Looking near term, in March, Apple premieres the highly-anticipated drama series Manhunt, and comedy Palm Royale starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Laura Dean, and more. You can find out about everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.